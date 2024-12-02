Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,049 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,339,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,359,000 after purchasing an additional 194,944 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 82.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $132.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $134.17. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

