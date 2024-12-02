Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Lifted by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $795.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $851.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $870.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $561.65 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $755.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

