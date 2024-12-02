Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in November

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Electro Optic Systems Stock Performance

Electro Optic Systems stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 588,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,303. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. Electro Optic Systems has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.44.

Electro Optic Systems Company Profile



Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, electro-optic fire control systems, and microwave satellite dishes and receivers. The company operates in Defence Systems and Space Systems segments.

