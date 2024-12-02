Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in November

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Electro Optic Systems Stock Performance

Electro Optic Systems stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 588,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,303. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. Electro Optic Systems has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.44.

Get Electro Optic Systems alerts:

Electro Optic Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, electro-optic fire control systems, and microwave satellite dishes and receivers. The company operates in Defence Systems and Space Systems segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Electro Optic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro Optic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.