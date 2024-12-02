Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Cut by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,807,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54,194 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.48% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $185,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,347,000 after purchasing an additional 809,605 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,078,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,078,000 after buying an additional 806,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,005,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,322,000 after acquiring an additional 61,275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,659,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,464,000 after acquiring an additional 53,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,273,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,013,000 after acquiring an additional 494,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $71.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,521.36. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,657,000. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on EW

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.