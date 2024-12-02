EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Up 15.2% in November

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,975,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 2,583,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 268.0 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

Shares of ELCPF stock remained flat at $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. 265,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

