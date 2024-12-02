EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Up 15.2% in November

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,975,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 2,583,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 268.0 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance
Shares of ELCPF stock remained flat at $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. 265,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile
