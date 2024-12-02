Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 514.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514,792 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 686.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,146 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $73,881,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 263.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,341,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,197,000 after purchasing an additional 973,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 81.3% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,432,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,207,000 after purchasing an additional 642,315 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $83.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $87.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 8.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 741,829 shares of company stock valued at $59,952,007. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

