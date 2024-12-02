Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 50,519 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,519 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,910.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 727,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 691,711 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 271.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,955,000 after purchasing an additional 654,541 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at $38,173,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,696,000 after purchasing an additional 282,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 786,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,590,000 after purchasing an additional 122,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 0.2 %

TMHC stock opened at $73.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.96. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average is $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $654,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,136,241 shares in the company, valued at $153,980,251.28. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 68,433 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $4,824,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,798.50. This trade represents a 38.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,621 shares of company stock worth $9,164,869. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMHC has been the subject of several research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.