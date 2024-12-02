Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 50,519 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,519 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,910.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 727,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 691,711 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 271.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,955,000 after purchasing an additional 654,541 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at $38,173,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,696,000 after purchasing an additional 282,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 786,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,590,000 after purchasing an additional 122,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 0.2 %
TMHC stock opened at $73.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.96. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average is $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $654,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,136,241 shares in the company, valued at $153,980,251.28. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 68,433 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $4,824,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,798.50. This trade represents a 38.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,621 shares of company stock worth $9,164,869. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TMHC has been the subject of several research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.
Taylor Morrison Home Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.
