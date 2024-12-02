Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 48,826 Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 48,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 838,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,333,000 after buying an additional 375,324 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 1,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 317,212 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 815.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 301,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after buying an additional 268,569 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after buying an additional 251,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 623,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,012,000 after buying an additional 246,184 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $71.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.85. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $73.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

