Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 167,735 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 184.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,735 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.09% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOLD. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. M&G Plc grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 748,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,728 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 71,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 233,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.98 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $98,762.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $11,083,175. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,401 shares of company stock worth $352,038 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Stories

