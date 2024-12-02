Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,500 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 213,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFT. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 70,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 153,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 297.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 38,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 87.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 64,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,950. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

