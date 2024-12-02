DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 44,009.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023,042 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,312,000 after buying an additional 161,776 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,547,000 after buying an additional 141,718 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,355,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,557,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,938,000 after acquiring an additional 86,205 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.46.

DTE stock opened at $125.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.73 and a 200-day moving average of $120.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. DTE Energy has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $131.66.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

