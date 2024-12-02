Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Domino’s Pizza worth $100,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $476.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.04. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $386.88 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.76.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

