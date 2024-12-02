Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) CEO Sells $10,376.40 in Stock

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Mark D. Walker sold 8,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $10,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,200.40. The trade was a 23.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Direct Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRCT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.17. 189,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 7.45. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $35.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Direct Digital had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Direct Digital

About Direct Digital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direct Digital stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRCT Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 0.15% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.