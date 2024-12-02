Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Up 46.4% in November

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,700 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the October 31st total of 394,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 93.2 days.

Diageo Trading Down 0.4 %

DGEAF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. Diageo has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $38.17.

Get Diageo alerts:

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.