Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92,874 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,806,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Delek US by 26.7% during the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 457,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after buying an additional 96,531 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,504,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,111,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1,753.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 648,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after buying an additional 613,514 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DK opened at $19.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.15. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

