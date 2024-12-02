Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.89 and last traded at $43.89, with a volume of 138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

Featured Stories

