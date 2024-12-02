Dana (NYSE:DAN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 80.00% from the stock’s current price.

DAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dana from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

NYSE:DAN opened at $10.00 on Monday. Dana has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.90, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Dana will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Dana by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

