Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Daktronics by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 31.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Daktronics during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Daktronics news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $204,512.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,200. This represents a 86.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $322,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,398.94. This represents a 22.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Price Performance

Daktronics stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $713.67 million, a PE ratio of 192.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $226.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Singular Research raised Daktronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Daktronics

Daktronics Profile

(Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.