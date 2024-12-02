CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 0.7% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in CVS Health by 116.2% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS opened at $59.85 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $83.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.77. The firm has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 67.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

