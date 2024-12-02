CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) & Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Critical Survey

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and CVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 25.39% 6.46% 1.18% CVB Financial 28.29% 9.80% 1.30%

Risk and Volatility

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVB Financial has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 0 4 8 0 2.67 CVB Financial 0 4 2 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Prosperity Bancshares and CVB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $79.95, indicating a potential downside of 4.51%. CVB Financial has a consensus price target of $20.80, indicating a potential downside of 11.19%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than CVB Financial.

Dividends

Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CVB Financial pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of CVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CVB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and CVB Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $1.11 billion 7.17 $419.32 million $4.71 17.78 CVB Financial $665.66 million 4.91 $221.43 million $1.43 16.38

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than CVB Financial. CVB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats CVB Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage services, and treasury management, as well as debit and credit cards. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. The company also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; agriculture loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it offers various specialized services, such as treasury management systems for monitoring cash flow, merchant card processing program, armored pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers, wires and automated clearinghouse, and online account access. Further, the company provides trust services, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

