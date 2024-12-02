Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,600 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 512,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. 319,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,419. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $773.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $294.43 million for the quarter.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s previous dividend of $0.38. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 282,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 68,606 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter worth about $884,000. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

