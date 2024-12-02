CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 767 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vistra by 588.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 78,283 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Vistra by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.10.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $159.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.33. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.89 and a 1-year high of $168.67.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $18,878,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,849,637.12. The trade was a 31.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $33,413,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. The trade was a 39.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

