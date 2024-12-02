CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 496 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GEM opened at $33.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $982.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $36.16.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

