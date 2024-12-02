CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New $448,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPRO. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $565,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 603.2% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,357 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $97.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.93. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $47.61 and a 52 week high of $97.47.

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

