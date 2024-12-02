CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $508,000 in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFLO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1,903.2% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 481,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 457,296 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 726,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,205,000 after purchasing an additional 227,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VFLO opened at $36.61 on Monday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $37.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.0053 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

