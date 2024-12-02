CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 417 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,324 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $64.74 on Monday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $200.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

