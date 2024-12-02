Concentric Capital Strategies LP Takes $5.23 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,290,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $4,777,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 109.6% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $188.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.66 and a 200-day moving average of $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $190.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

