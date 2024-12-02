Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Sells C$104,100.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total transaction of C$104,100.00.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance
Shares of CMG opened at C$10.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$839.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.30. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$8.43 and a 12 month high of C$14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77.
Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 71.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
