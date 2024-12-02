Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the October 31st total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Compass Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Compass Group Price Performance

Compass Group Company Profile

Shares of Compass Group stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $34.51. 68,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

