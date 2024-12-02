Community Bank N.A. Sells 935 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,976,562,000 after purchasing an additional 782,053 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17,253.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,718,000 after purchasing an additional 609,905 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Texas Instruments by 234.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 742,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,423,000 after purchasing an additional 520,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,259,000 after buying an additional 451,862 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $201.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.29 and its 200-day moving average is $200.89. The firm has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.05.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

