Community Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 84,632 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 19,764 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This represents a 14.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMC stock opened at $104.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.68 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.07.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

