Community Bank N.A. Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 65.0% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 44,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $3,234,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $334.33 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $336.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.16 and its 200-day moving average is $286.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on APD shares. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

