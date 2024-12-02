Community Bank N.A. Has $1.54 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,414 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,027,000 after buying an additional 1,404,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,310,000 after buying an additional 1,157,953 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,586,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 696.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 804,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,089,000 after acquiring an additional 703,598 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.52. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

