Community Bank N.A. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $279.70 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $203.05 and a 1-year high of $280.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.16.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.