Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COHU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Cohu by 20.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 675.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,211 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 10.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 59,806 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $120,675.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,475.82. The trade was a 15.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock worth $135,850. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $26.40 on Monday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $95.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

