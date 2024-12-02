Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Invests $35,000 in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,217,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,219,000 after purchasing an additional 774,114 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,060,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after buying an additional 381,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,967,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Blade Air Mobility by 24.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 181,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 653,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blade Air Mobility

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $6,762,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,812,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,497,512.24. This trade represents a 30.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 44,621 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $151,711.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,173,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,210.20. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,268,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,451,710. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.17.

Blade Air Mobility Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

