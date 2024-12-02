Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Invests $204,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $135.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $96.48 and a 52 week high of $136.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

