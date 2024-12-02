Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Walmart were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 12.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,135,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,098,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200,004 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,848,533,000 after buying an additional 2,107,197 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,282,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,704,000 after buying an additional 644,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,236,769 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,522,369,000 after buying an additional 350,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 23,273,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,879,370,000 after acquiring an additional 228,121 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $92.50 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.04. The company has a market capitalization of $743.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.88.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,765,104.20. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $512,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,095.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,385,186 shares of company stock worth $963,206,365. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

