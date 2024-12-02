Coastwise Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 10.9% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 19.6% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,899 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.5% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock opened at $161.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.46. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $291.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

