Coastwise Capital Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.6% during the second quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 56,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.0 %

JPM opened at $249.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $154.38 and a 12 month high of $254.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

