Coastwise Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 139,052.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 29,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $117.47 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

