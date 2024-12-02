Coastwise Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,054 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $11,191,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 29,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $215.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.