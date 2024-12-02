ClearAlpha Technologies LP Sells 2,389 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 55.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. ClearAlpha Technologies LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,234,000 after buying an additional 135,023 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,702,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62,645 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,849,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,685,000 after acquiring an additional 32,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,998,000 after purchasing an additional 133,853 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,247,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.30.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $277.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $232.77 and a one year high of $279.13. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

