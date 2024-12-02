ClearAlpha Technologies LP Makes New Investment in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,003 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ADT in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE ADT opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.18%. ADT’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.91%.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

