ClearAlpha Technologies LP Has $610,000 Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP decreased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,154 shares during the period. ClearAlpha Technologies LP’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PMT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMT opened at $13.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $80.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.77%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 37,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $518,510.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,087.14. This trade represents a 42.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

