ClearAlpha Technologies LP Acquires 10,758 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 57.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. ClearAlpha Technologies LP’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 11.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 435,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 43,901 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 8,360.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 51,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,142,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,234,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,241,000 after buying an additional 402,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PR shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,288.07. This represents a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PR opened at $15.66 on Monday. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.34.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Permian Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

