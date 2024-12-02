Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 3.0% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $795.35 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $561.65 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $851.90 and its 200-day moving average is $870.85. The company has a market capitalization of $755.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

