Circumference Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 115,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000. Five9 makes up 3.4% of Circumference Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,159,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,620,000 after buying an additional 259,820 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in Five9 by 28.4% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,013,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,908,000 after acquiring an additional 666,681 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Five9 by 14.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,919,000 after acquiring an additional 210,836 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,307,000 after purchasing an additional 446,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 761,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,891,000 after purchasing an additional 98,543 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Five9 from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Five9 Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $41.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -82.56, a P/E/G ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $381,250.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,673,081.76. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $228,662.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,372.56. The trade was a 9.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,888 shares of company stock worth $1,010,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

