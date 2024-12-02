Cinctive Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,151,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 514,734 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream comprises approximately 1.8% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.45% of Antero Midstream worth $32,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Antero Midstream by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 78,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,306. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AM. StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AM stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.35.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

