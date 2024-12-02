Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $5.41 Million in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 61,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth about $68,649,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,991,000 after purchasing an additional 769,980 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Five Below by 1,094.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 366,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,349,000 after purchasing an additional 335,493 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Five Below by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 605,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,003,000 after purchasing an additional 207,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 301,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,633,000 after purchasing an additional 199,610 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $92.70 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.41.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

